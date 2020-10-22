$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B.Riley Securit downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.41.

Shares of CVNA opened at $192.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average is $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 2.50. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.15.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,173.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,000 shares of company stock worth $132,061,490. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 47.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.