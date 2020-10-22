$10.61 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report sales of $10.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.38 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $42.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.33 billion to $43.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $46.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.82 billion to $48.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $129.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average of $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

