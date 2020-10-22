$13.83 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report $13.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $14.70 million. Sientra reported sales of $22.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $59.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.07 million to $62.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.89 million, with estimates ranging from $72.28 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

SIEN stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Sientra has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 26.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 20.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,605 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $141,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.