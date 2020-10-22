$131.49 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce sales of $131.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $151.94 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $99.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $599.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.90 million to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $727.44 million, with estimates ranging from $541.24 million to $889.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.79.

SRPT opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average of $144.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.