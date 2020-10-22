$134.17 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report $134.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.38 million to $135.40 million. CarGurus posted sales of $150.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $523.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $526.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $636.13 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $652.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARG. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $257,168.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 872,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $83,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,069.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,107 shares of company stock worth $19,059,361. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CarGurus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CarGurus by 7.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

