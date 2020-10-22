$150,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce sales of $150,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $770,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.22 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $5.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

