$175.74 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce $175.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.54 million to $182.00 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $117.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $635.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.24 million to $658.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $790.96 million, with estimates ranging from $748.30 million to $828.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley Securities boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

In related news, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $320,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430 in the last three months. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

