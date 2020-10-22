$180.59 Million in Sales Expected for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) will post $180.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.00 million and the highest is $180.80 million. Inphi reported sales of $94.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $680.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $682.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $796.54 million, with estimates ranging from $791.32 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

