$19.73 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post $19.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.15 million and the highest is $20.74 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $20.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $70.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.28 million to $71.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 32.28%.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 133.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $921.34 million, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.77. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.