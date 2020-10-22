$3.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to post $3.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $13.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $19.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.97.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 645,549 shares of company stock worth $192,868,714. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $270.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.36. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08.

Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

