$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.26.

LH stock opened at $203.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.25. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $207.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

