$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $6.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $24.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.27 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $66.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NBRV opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

