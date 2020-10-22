$39.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) will announce sales of $39.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.60 billion and the highest is $39.67 billion. Cigna reported sales of $35.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $155.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.89 billion to $157.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $163.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.45 billion to $167.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

NYSE:CI opened at $174.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cigna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Cigna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

