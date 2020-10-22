3D Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,427 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,663 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.