$490.10 Million in Sales Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post $490.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.50 million and the highest is $492.70 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $559.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Wolfe Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,319,000 after buying an additional 810,848 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,406,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,534,000 after purchasing an additional 518,480 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after purchasing an additional 598,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,912,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,271,000 after purchasing an additional 855,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

