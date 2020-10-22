$6.34 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post sales of $6.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61 million. Affimed reported sales of $2.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $28.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.15 million to $29.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.43 million, with estimates ranging from $41.25 million to $131.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 315.16% and a negative return on equity of 133.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Affimed by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Affimed by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Affimed in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Affimed by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

AFMD opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $248.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

