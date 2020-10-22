$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $170,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $240,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $58.34 million, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $95.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUPH. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 419.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 335,860 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 260,631 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 277.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 315,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 231,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,402.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 211,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

