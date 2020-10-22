$9.60 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $9.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.71 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.23 billion to $38.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.31 billion to $40.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

NYSE GD opened at $136.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after purchasing an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.