Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

