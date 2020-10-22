Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) Trading Down 3.7%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29. 485,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,479,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

