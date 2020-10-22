AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Shares Down 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.10. 37,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 212,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

