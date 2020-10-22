Alphabet (GOOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $59 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,593.31 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,083.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,517.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,447.56.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

