Alphabet (GOOGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $11.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $59 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,585.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,511.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,443.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,078.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

