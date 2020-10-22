Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.06 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.69%. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $445.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.55. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

