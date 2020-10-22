American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Stock Price Up 3.4%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

American Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

