American Tower (AMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $241.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.04. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

