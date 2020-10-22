Analysts Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report $1.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.37 million. DermTech posted sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $5.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $5.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.85 million, with estimates ranging from $7.19 million to $14.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. DermTech had a negative net margin of 599.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMTK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74. DermTech has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $82,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $26,725.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,420 shares of company stock worth $123,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 1,587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,858 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in DermTech by 9.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,855,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 255,036 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 70.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 201,265 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DermTech by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 119,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 71,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.