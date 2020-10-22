Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.23. 64,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 225,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($28.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($28.34). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Annexon news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Fun bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,900,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,302,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,134,000.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

