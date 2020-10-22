Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.80 Million

Analysts expect that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will post $70.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.61 million. Appian reported sales of $69.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $287.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.50 million to $291.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $323.51 million, with estimates ranging from $322.45 million to $325.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.93 and a beta of 0.98. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $84.81.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $156,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $6,830,800. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Appian by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 250.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Appian in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Appian by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

