Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL) rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 26,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41.

Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) Company Profile (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds 80% interest in the Vanadium Ridge property, a vanadium and magnetite mineralization that consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of 2,151 hectares located in Barriere, British Columbia.

