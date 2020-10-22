ARYA Sciences Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) Trading Up 0.9%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 452,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,000.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

