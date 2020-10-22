Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Trading Down 2.1%

Avivagen Inc (CVE:VIV)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 31,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 61,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92.

About Avivagen (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

