Axim Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Trading Up 3.6%

Axim Biotechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AXIM) shares were up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 87,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 460,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Axim Biotechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXIM)

Axim Biotechnologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products. It also engages in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies. The company sells its products through Internet, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, and affiliate sales and master distributors.

