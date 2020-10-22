Bandwidth (BAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $171.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.66 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.74.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

