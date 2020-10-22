Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post sales of $20.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $85.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.66 billion to $86.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

NYSE:BAC opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,189,383 shares of company stock worth $1,256,929,302. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,321,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 169,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $2,637,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 89,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 68,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.