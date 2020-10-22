Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65. 197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Basic-Fit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34.

Basic-Fit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of March 16, 2020, it operated 784 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.