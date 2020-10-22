BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Trading Up 2.5%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 51,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 140,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.94.

About BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

