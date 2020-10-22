Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

About Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2019, it had a production capacity of 29.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 326 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved plus probable reserves.

