BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Shares Down 12%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) shares fell 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 4,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 10,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.49.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BETRF)

BetterLife Pharma, Inc is an early stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. It also offers drug delivery platform technologies. Its product lines include capsules, tablets, and softgels; bulk powder; stick packs; beverages; oral solutions; lotions, creams, and gels; pet food additives; gum, mints, and candies; and sexual health products.

