Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Trading Down 0.2%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Bird Construction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

