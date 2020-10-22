Bloom Energy (BE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 68,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,050,178.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,673.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,899,460 shares of company stock valued at $157,301,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.