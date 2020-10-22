BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Shares Down 0.4%

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.66 and last traded at $68.73. 10,921 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $69.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 7.07% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

