BQE Water Inc. (BQE.V) (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 3.8%

BQE Water Inc. (BQE.V) (CVE:BQE) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.00 and last traded at C$15.00. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.59.

The firm has a market cap of $13.72 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BQE Water Inc. (BQE.V) (CVE:BQE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.41 million during the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

