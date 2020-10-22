Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 4%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG)’s stock price was up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 430,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 187,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.