Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Britvic Plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Britvic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.