Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 billion and the highest is $6.49 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $23.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $24.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.03 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $372.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $387.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,941 shares of company stock worth $228,496,474 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 545,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadcom by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 256.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,353,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $60,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

