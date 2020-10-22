Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to announce $344.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $348.02 million. Vectrus posted sales of $359.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.28 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEC. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 13.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the second quarter worth about $4,883,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 149,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the second quarter worth about $3,224,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 50.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 50,594 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $471.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

