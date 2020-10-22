Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.94 and last traded at C$9.95. Approximately 3,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 27,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$12.00 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 million and a PE ratio of -144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

