Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLDR stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

