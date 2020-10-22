Burgundy Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01. 7,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 277,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.